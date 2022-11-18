Santa will be at the Paddock Mall in Ocala

You better watch out and you better not cry, Santa Claus is coming to the Paddock Mall on Friday.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 5:13 AM EST
It is located at 3100 SW College Rd in Ocala.

Santa will be outside at the mall entrance between JCPenney and Macy’s.

It will be between the times of 5:30 and 7 p.m.

You can help him ring in the holiday season with hot cocoa, caroling, and more!

