Weekend Planner: 11/18

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Happy Friday everyone! The Holiday season is upon us and if you’d like to do some things to feel festive this is the weekend for you.

Main Street Lights Community Christmas tree lighting is taking place in Newberry this Friday evening beginning at 6 pm. The event will feature the Victorian singers leading caroling and holiday music performed by Newberry school choirs. The traditional countdown to light the town will commence downtown on West Newberry Road.

In Marion County, the annual light up Ocala tradition is on this weekend and celebrating its 38th anniversary of the Holiday Merry Making Event. It will take place on Saturday from 4-9 p.m. on the Ocala Downtown Square and will have over 100 vendors including crafts, art, and plenty of food options to choose from. You won’t want to miss the Junior Sunshine Holiday Parade with a special appearance by Santa.

Other events across North Central Florida include the Downtown Arts Festival & art show on the streets of historic downtown Gainesville around Bo Diddley Plaza. Performances from over 200 artists, delicious culinary art experiences and live music will encompass the event including a local music line up from Clay Dixon, The Piccadillies and The Housing Crisis. The event runs on both Saturday and Sunday from 10 am - 5 pm.

If you’re looking for some seafood eats this weekend the 21st annual Inglis Yankeetown Lions Club Seafood Festival is happening on 6300 Riverside drive in Yankeetown. From 9am Saturday to 4pm on Sunday and just 3 miles from the Gulf of Mexico, arts, crafts and delectable seafood bites will be featured on the lower banks of the Withlacoochee River.

On Saturday, the Alachua County Farm Bureau Food and Agriculture Festival will take place at the Cade Museum from 10am-4pm. It’s fun for the whole family with food trucks, vendors and much more to celebrate local food and all the hard working men and women who make it all possible.

And finally, all at the Stephen O’Connell Center a great weekend of sports at UF. Women’s basketball take on Bethune-Cookman at 6pm tonight at the Exactech Arena. Also, Florida Gators Volleyball competes against Kentucky on Saturday at 4pm and then again on Sunday at 2pm.

Enjoy your weekend.

