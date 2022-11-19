Final arguments made against Kelly Meggs

Final arguments against Kelly Meggs and four other defendants were made today in court.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Nov. 19, 2022 at 1:25 AM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - After a 7 week federal trial, final arguments were made today in the case against Marion County Oathkeeper Kelly Meggs and 4 other defendants in Washington, DC.

Meggs did not testify in the trial.

Prosecutors today asserted that for weeks, the defendants discussed using violence to overturn the results of the 2020 election.

Defense attorneys questioned prosecutors’ relative lack of evidence that the Oathkeepers had an explicit plan to attack the capitol.

