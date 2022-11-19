Florida volleyball team sweeps Kentucky
Gators can claim SEC title with a win over Wildcats Sunday
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - In a top-20 showdown between the two best volleyball programs in the Southeastern Conference, No. 10 Florida left no doubt they were superior to No. 18 Kentucky.
The Gators (21-4) swept the Wildcats (17-7) behind the dominant attack from Sofia Victoria, Marina Markova, and Bre Kelly.
The trio combined for 30 of the teams 46 kills, with Victoria scoring a match-high 13.
In two of three sets, Florida registered a .340 hit percentage, while holding Kentucky below .200 in any set.
The victory pus Florida one step closer to the conference crown. With a win over the Wildcats Sunday, the Gators can at least claim a share of the SEC title.
