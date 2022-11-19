Gator Insider: Florida ready to run over Vanderbilt

Florida’s won 8 consecutive games against Vanderbilt
Gator Insider: Florida ready to run over Vanderbilt
By Chris Pinson
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 7:33 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - After wrapping up their home finale with a 38-6 drubbing of Southeastern Conference foe, South Carolina, the Florida football team travels to Nashville, Tennessee to face Vanderbilt for its final conference game of the college football season. TV20′s Gator Insider, Steve Russell provides the ins-and-outs of the matchup.

