Man behind bars for child porn charges

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man is behind bars on child porn charges after a Gainesville police swat team raided his home.

32-year-old Devon Gregory Jackson was charged with 6 counts of distribution of child exploitation material and 2 counts of possession of child porn.

Gainesville police arrested him this afternoon and they say he distributed the child porn on Snapchat.

Jackson said he didn’t remember possessing the videos but said if he had them, then he would have thought the people in them were 18 years old.

TRENDING: Parents outraged after two teens accused of sodomizing another boy return to school

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.