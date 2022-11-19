Marihelen Wheeler faces another lawsuit

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Commissioner Marihelen Wheeler won re-election on November 8th but faces a new legal challenge.

Eugene Garvin, who is a democratic party voter, filed suit against Wheeler after she won the august primary, claiming she does not live in the second district.

Judge Monica Brasington dismissed the suit because the county’s residency requirements don’t have to be met until the general election.

Now that the election is over, Garvin says he is ready to re-file the suit.

