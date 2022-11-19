Pedestrian killed by vehicle in Interlachen

INTERLACHEN, Fla. (WCJB) - A pedestrian was killed when he was hit by a vehicle near Hawthorne.

Florida Highway Patrol officials say that a 82-year-old driver from Hawthorne was traveling east on State Road 20 in the outside lane.

At that time the pedestrian stepped out in front of their vehicle attempting to cross the street.

The driver was unable to avoid them, and collided with the pedestrian.

