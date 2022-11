Road closures in Ocala

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Drivers in Ocala will have to plan around some events this weekend.

Several roads are closed until midnight for the Light Up Ocala event tomorrow.

Multiple closures are at points downtown near intersections with Watula and 1st Avenues.

Here is a full list of closures that will take place on Saturday, Nov. 19th in downtown Ocala.

Road closures from 7 a.m. to midnight:

• NE/NW Second Street, from NE Watula Avenue to NW First Avenue

• NE/NW First Street, from NE Watula Avenue to NW First Avenue

• SE/SW Broadway Street, from SE Watula Avenue to SW First Avenue

• SE/SW Fort King Street, from SE Watula Avenue to SW First Avenue

• N/S Magnolia Avenue, from NE/NW Third Street to SE/SW Second Street

• SE/NE First Avenue, from SE Second Street to NE Third Street

• NE/SE Osceola Avenue, from NE Third Street to SE Fort King Street

• SE Third Street from Watula to SE Osceola (for the downtown market)

Road closures from noon to midnight:

• State Road 40, from NE Eighth Avenue to N Pine Avenue (US 441)

Detour routes:

• SR 40: N Pine Avenue to NW/NE 14th Street (SR 492) to NE Eighth Avenue, back to SR 40

• NE/NW Second Street: NE Watula Avenue to NE/NW Third Street and to NW First Avenue

• NE/NW First Street: NE Watula Avenue to NE/NW Third Street and to NW First Avenue

• SE/SW Broadway Street: SE/NE Watula Avenue to NE/NW Third Street to NW/SW First Avenue, back to SW Broadway Street

• SE/SW Fort King Street: SE/NE Watula Avenue to NE/NW Third Street to NW/SW First Avenue, back to SW Fort King Street

• SW/SE Second Street: SW First Avenue to SW Fifth Street to SE Watula Avenue

• N/S Magnolia Avenue (southbound): NW Third Street to NW/SW First Avenue to SW Third Street, back to S Magnolia Avenue

• SE/NE First Avenue (northbound): SE Fifth Street to SE/NE Watula Avenue to NE Third Street, back to NE First Avenue

• NE Osceola Avenue: NE/NW Third Street to NW/SW First Avenue to SW Fifth Street, back to SE Osceola Avenue

• SE Osceola Avenue: SE Fifth Street to Watula Avenue to NE/NW Third Street, back to Osceola Avenue

