Sports Overtime: Region Semifinals

(WCJB) -The best teams make the high school football playoffs, but the hottest teams end up advancing. Twelve North Central Florida teams competed in region semifinal games on Friday, including one all-NCFL showdown between Eastside and Bradford. The Tornadoes blanked the Rams, 37-0 to reach the region title game in Class 2A-Suburban Region 2. Bradford, Trinity Catholic, Union County, and Hawthorne, all No. 1 seeds, will host region title games next week. Columbia will also be home as a region No. 3 seed.

NCFL High School Football: Region Semifinals

Bradford def. Eastside, 37-0 (2A-Suburban Region 2)

Suwannee def. West Florida, 17-14 (2A-Suburban Region 1)

Columbia def. Escambia, 17-15 (3A-Suburban Region 1)

Lake Wales def. Vanguard, 40-0 (3A-Suburban Region 2)

Buchholz def. Crestview, 54-33 (4A-Suburban Region 1)

Trinity Catholic def. Father Lopez, 56-6 (1A-Suburban Region 2)

P.K. Yonge def. Holy Trinity Episcopal, 35-3 (1A-Suburban Region 2)

Hawthorne def. Wildwood, 33-15 (1A-Rural Region 4)

Pahokee def. Chiefland, 50-28 (1A-Rural Region 4)

Union County def. Madison County, 27-16 (1A-Rural Region 3)

Lafayette def. Hilliard, 31-13 (1A-Rural Region 3)

