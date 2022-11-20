Florida volleyball team swept by Kentucky

Gators and Wildcats in line to split SEC regular season title
The Florida volleyball team.
(wcjb)
By Chris Pinson
Published: Nov. 20, 2022 at 4:04 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A day after the Florida volleyball team swept Kentucky to give itself a chance at claiming the Southeastern Conference title, outright, big blue nation returned the favor by defeating the orange and blue in straight sets.

The Gators (21-5) tightly contested the first two sets of the match, losing both frames by a total of four points, but faded down the stretch, as the Wildcats (18-7) closed things out in the third by eight points.

Florida’s success of hitting better than .300 in two of three sets on Saturday did not carry over to Sunday. In the first and second sets, the Gators hit less than .250, and in the third registered a hit percentage of exactly .000, giving them a total of .163 for the match.

Merritt Beason (12) was the only player for the orange and blue to record double digit kills. Marina Markova, Gabbi Essex, Sofia Victoria, Bre Kelly, and Alexis Stucky combined for the other 22 kills in the match.

Florida’s loss drops them to 13-3 in Southeastern Conference play, tying them with Kentucky for the best record in the league. Both teams have 2 matches remaining on their schedule.

If both teams sweep their remaining matches, they will share the SEC regular season title for the third time in the last six years.

Florida travels to Mississippi to wrap up their season against Ole Miss on Friday, November 25.

