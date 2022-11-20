High Springs house fire
Published: Nov. 20, 2022 at 12:18 AM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
HIGH SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB) - A house fire in Alachua left nobody injured but 2 pets are believed to be dead.
The blaze was reported by a neighbor off of NW 132nd Lane in Alachua County.
When crews arrived around 1:45 pm, nearly half of the home was on fire.
Because of a lack of water supply, tanker trucks were used to help fight the flames.
It took several hours to put out the fire.
No injures were reported but authorities believe 2 dogs may have died.
High Springs Fire Rescue officials say the cause of the fire is believed to be accidental.
TRENDING: International Survivors of Suicide Day vigil held
Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.
Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.