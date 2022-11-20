High Springs house fire

HIGH SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB) - A house fire in Alachua left nobody injured but 2 pets are believed to be dead.

The blaze was reported by a neighbor off of NW 132nd Lane in Alachua County.

When crews arrived around 1:45 pm, nearly half of the home was on fire.

Because of a lack of water supply, tanker trucks were used to help fight the flames.

It took several hours to put out the fire.

No injures were reported but authorities believe 2 dogs may have died.

High Springs Fire Rescue officials say the cause of the fire is believed to be accidental.

