House fire in Alachua County believed to have killed two pets

High Springs Fire Rescue battled a house fire that engulfed half a house.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Nov. 20, 2022 at 12:18 AM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HIGH SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB) - A house fire in Alachua County left nobody injured but two pets are believed to be dead.

The blaze was reported by a neighbor off of NW 132nd Lane.

When crews arrived around 1:45 p.m., nearly half of the home was on fire.

Because of a lack of water supply, tanker trucks were used to help fight the flames.

It took several hours to put out the fire.

No injures were reported but authorities believe two dogs may have died.

High Springs Fire Rescue officials say the cause of the fire is believed to be accidental.

TRENDING: International Survivors of Suicide Day vigil held

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews work to clean road debris after deadly crash on I-75 in Marion County
Three dead in multi-vehicle crash on I-75 blocking lanes
Van carrying college cross-country team crash
10 patients hospitalized after I-75 crash involving van carrying cross country team
TV20s Lisa Sacaccio will be taking a leave of absence until February 2023.
TV20s Morning Anchor will return in February
Glenn Lamar Carter, 36, goes missing in Alachua County
Fisherman’s body recovered from Newnan’s Lake by authorities
Sheriff’s deputies investigate deadly shooting in Southwest Alachua County
Woman shoots and kills neighbor in Southwest Alachua County

Latest News

Ocala CEP highlights Magnolia Family Urgent Care
Ocala CEP highlights Magnolia Family Urgent Care
Ocala CEP highlights Magnolia Family Urgent Care
The Week Ahead: Your stories to look out for in North Central Florida
The Week Ahead: Your stories to look out for in North Central Florida
The Week Ahead: Your stories to look out for in North Central Florida
Man arrested for stealing from a Walmart that he claims he won in a hostile takeover.
Gainesville man arrested for stealing from a Walmart he claims he owns