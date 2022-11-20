House fire in Alachua County believed to have killed two pets

HIGH SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB) - A house fire in Alachua County left nobody injured but two pets are believed to be dead.

The blaze was reported by a neighbor off of NW 132nd Lane.

When crews arrived around 1:45 p.m., nearly half of the home was on fire.

Because of a lack of water supply, tanker trucks were used to help fight the flames.

It took several hours to put out the fire.

No injures were reported but authorities believe two dogs may have died.

High Springs Fire Rescue officials say the cause of the fire is believed to be accidental.

