International Survivors of Suicide Day vigil held

The annual event creates community for those dealing with loss(WCJB)
By Ethan Budowsky
Published: Nov. 19, 2022 at 8:02 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Alachua County Crisis Center held its annual vigil to honor International Survivors of Suicide Day.

The event took place in Judy Broward Survivors of Suicide Loss Memory Garden at Cafrin Park in Gainesville.

At the event, speakers spoke about their experiences with loss and shared a poem.

Organizers say they hold these types of events to create community to help those dealing with such immeasurable losses.”

“That kind of intensity of despair and grief, it can feel very alone, and it is so critical for us at the Crisis Center to make sure to remind people that they’re not alone,” said Crisis Center Director Ali Martinez. “And that there are others that share the same level of pain and despair, and they can come together and tell their stories and know that there are people out there that they can connect with.”

If you or someone you know are seeking help, the Crisis Center encourages you to call them 24/7 at 352-264-6789 or the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by dialing 988.

