Man stabbed off W University Ave in Gainesville
Published: Nov. 20, 2022 at 6:43 PM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man is in stable condition after he was stabbed in a Gainesville parking garage off of University Avenue.
Gainesville Police officers say the assault happened near the 100 block of W University Ave.
Officers say there are no arrests at this time.
The victim’s injuries are non-life threatening.
