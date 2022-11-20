Man stabbed off W University Ave in Gainesville

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man is in stable condition after he was stabbed in a Gainesville parking garage off of University Avenue.

Gainesville Police officers say the assault happened near the 100 block of W University Ave.

Officers say there are no arrests at this time.

The victim’s injuries are non-life threatening.

