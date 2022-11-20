Man stabbed off West University Avenue

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man is in stable condition after he was stabbed in a Gainesville parking garage off of University Avenue.

Gainesville Police officers say the assault happened near the 100 block of West University Avenue.

Officers say there are no arrests at this time.

The victim’s injuries are non-life threatening.

