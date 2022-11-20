Man stabbed off West University Avenue

Man in stable condition after being stabbed on West University Avenue.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Nov. 20, 2022 at 6:43 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man is in stable condition after he was stabbed in a Gainesville parking garage off of University Avenue.

Gainesville Police officers say the assault happened near the 100 block of West University Avenue.

Officers say there are no arrests at this time.

The victim’s injuries are non-life threatening.

TRENDING: Pedestrian hit on University Avenue

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews work to clean road debris after deadly crash on I-75 in Marion County
Three dead in multi-vehicle crash on I-75 blocking lanes
Van carrying college cross-country team crash
10 patients hospitalized after I-75 crash involving van carrying cross country team
TV20s Lisa Sacaccio will be taking a leave of absence until February 2023.
TV20s Morning Anchor will return in February
Sheriff’s deputies investigate deadly shooting in Southwest Alachua County
Woman shoots and kills neighbor in Southwest Alachua County
Glenn Lamar Carter, 36, goes missing in Alachua County
Fisherman’s body recovered from Newnan’s Lake by authorities

Latest News

The Florida volleyball playing Kentucky in a Southeastern Conference match.
Florida volleyball team swept by Kentucky in home finale
For the second time NCFL's Catholic Diocese leaders are participating in, "Catholic Giving Day."
NCFL’s Catholic Diocese participating in nationwide charity drive
Man stabbed off West University Avenue
NCFL’s Catholic Diocese participating in nationwide charity drive