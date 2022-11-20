NCFL’s Catholic Diocese participating in nationwide charity drive

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - For the 2nd straight year leaders with North Central Florida’s Catholic Diocese are participating in the nation wide “Catholic Giving Day.”

The Diocese of Saint Augustine is participating, making sure all catholic organizations and schools in our area can receive donations.

The “advanced giving phase” is now until November 29th.

More than 16 million dollars was raised for organizations across the country last year.

