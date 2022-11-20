Pedestrian hit on University Avenue

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man is dead after getting hit while crossing a busy street in Gainesville last night.

Gainesville Police officers say the wreck happed near the 400 block of West University Avenue

The pedestrian was walking south when they were hit by a vehicle traveling east.

First responders attempted CPR and first aid, but the male victim was pronounced dead at the scene shortly after.

The driver of the vehicle was treated for minor injuries.

The investigation is on-going and there are no charges or citations for the driver at this time.

