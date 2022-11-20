Pedestrian hit on University Avenue

A man is pronounced dead after being hit by a car while crossing the street in Gainesville.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Nov. 20, 2022 at 12:18 AM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man is dead after getting hit while crossing a busy street in Gainesville last night.

Gainesville Police officers say the wreck happed near the 400 block of West University Avenue

The pedestrian was walking south when they were hit by a vehicle traveling east.

First responders attempted CPR and first aid, but the male victim was pronounced dead at the scene shortly after.

The driver of the vehicle was treated for minor injuries.

The investigation is on-going and there are no charges or citations for the driver at this time.

TRENDING: 10 patients hospitalized after I-75 crash involving van carrying cross country team

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews work to clean road debris after deadly crash on I-75 in Marion County
Three dead in multi-vehicle crash on I-75 blocking lanes
Van carrying college cross-country team crash
10 patients hospitalized after I-75 crash involving van carrying cross country team
TV20s Lisa Sacaccio will be taking a leave of absence until February 2023.
TV20s Morning Anchor will return in February
Glenn Lamar Carter, 36, goes missing in Alachua County
Fisherman’s body recovered from Newnan’s Lake by authorities
Sheriff’s deputies investigate deadly shooting in Southwest Alachua County
Woman shoots and kills neighbor in Southwest Alachua County

Latest News

High Springs Fire Rescue battled a house fire that engulfed half a house.
High Springs house fire
High Springs house fire
Pedestrian hit on University Avenue
WCJB Weather
WCJB Weather