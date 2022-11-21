10th annual ‘Thanksgiving in the park’

NEWBERRY, Fla. (WCJB) -CLF Church leaders invited the community to celebrate the event however, with the unexpected weather change, the event was moved inside. Guests arrived at CLF church in Newberry for a Sunday service and a hot home-cooked Thanksgiving meal.

“We just wanted to give a gift to our community. We wanted to be a blessing to newberry and the surrounding areas. So, we’ve brought this message of hope as well as a meal and a turkey giveaway,” said CLF Pastor Gary Bracewell. “Just to encourage the community so its always just been our gift t o the community to say we love you, we care for you and we want to be here for you.”

Church leaders sent vans to pick up any guests left at the event’s original location at Lois Forte Park.

Angel Hall, one of CLF’s youngest members, said she enjoyed being able to help out at the event.

“I know there’s a lot of people out there who are struggling to find food and this just gives back to the community,” said Hall. “Also does the right thing by teaching people about God.”

CLF leaders said about 150 people showed up. They also gave out 100 free turkey vouchers to families in need of food just in time for the holiday.

