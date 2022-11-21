Church of God by faith blessed 26 families with Thanksgiving baskets

By WCJB Staff
Published: Nov. 20, 2022 at 11:04 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Church leaders blessed 26 Gainesville families with baskets filled with Thanksgiving day essentials. Each family was handpicked by members of the community based on need.

The family of the late UF Health Shands Jacksonville CEO, Dr. Leon Haley donated $500 to the church.

“Giving back during this time. Those that are fortunate to give back to unfortunate, I’m convicted about that every year,” said Pastor Etra Livingston. “We also participate in other farm sharing and things of that nature, clothing giveaways. That’s who we are. We’re a giving church and we give back to our community.

Each basket included enough groceries for breakfast, lunch, and dinner for Thanksgiving day. Church leaders said they plan to have a giveaway to their church community.

