Crash in Gainesville left one pedestrian dead

By WCJB Staff
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 5:17 AM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man was left dead after an accident between a car and a pedestrian.

A car hit a 26- year-old man at the intersection of SR 26 and SW 260th St in Gainesville.

No injuries were reported to the driver or the passenger of the car, but the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

