Gainesville man arrested for stealing from a Walmart he claims he owns

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man is in jail after stealing from a multi-billion dollar company that he claims he owns.

According to Gainesville Police Department reports, that no, not Sam Walton, but Steven Francis, 51, was caught stealing clothes from the Walmart behind Butler Plaza.

Officers contacted Francis who says he was an owner of the grocery store chain after a hostile takeover.

He said he had no remorse for taking the clothes because he owned the store already.

Francis is being held at the Alachua County Jail. the total cost of the items taken are estimated to be over $200.

