‘It’s a tragedy’: Gainesville city leaders urge FDOT to re-engineer a busy road after an 81-year-old pedestrian is struck

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Police officials say an 81-year-old male was struck while crossing the 400 block of West University Avenue on Friday night.

“This is just another one of many tragic events we’ve had on University Avenue on 13th street,” stated Mayor Lauren Poe.

Police said the man crossed the road and was hit by a vehicle. First responders tried CPR, but the man died at the scene.

Mayor Lauren Poe said the city of Gainesville and the University of Florida are trying to fix this issue since it’s not the first time a deadly pedestrian accident happens.

“This is clearly not safe for any of our users,” stated Poe. “The only way we’re going to fix that is by investing the money and implementing the designs that have been laid out.”

Mayor-elect Harvey Ward took to social media to express their concerns, urging the Florida Department of Transportation to re-engineer the streets.

“I’m able to walk I take walks every single day. I’m able to bike and such. I do think there are some areas that are a little bit trickier especially when there’s like construction or the sidewalks are broken,” said resident Andrea Villegas.

Residents hope to see infrastructure improvements soon. The driver of the vehicle was treated for minor injuries.

The investigation is ongoing and there are no charges for the driver at this time.

