Jay Leno released from hospital after treatment for burns

Jay Leno was released from the hospital after he was treated for severe burns.
Jay Leno was released from the hospital after he was treated for severe burns.(Grossman Burn Center)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 5:48 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Jay Leno is out of the hospital following treatment for burn injuries.

Before he was released on Monday, Grossman Burn Center in Los Angeles posted a photo of the comedian and some of his caregivers.

Leno sustained second- and third-degree burns to his face, hands and chest at his home garage earlier this month.

It happened after a gasoline fire started while he was working underneath one of his cars.

The former “Tonight Show” host later underwent surgery and still has to receive outpatient care.

However, doctors are optimistic he’ll make a full recovery.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews work to clean road debris after deadly crash on I-75 in Marion County
Three dead in multi-vehicle crash on I-75 blocking lanes
Van carrying college cross-country team crash
10 patients hospitalized after I-75 crash involving van carrying cross country team
TV20s Lisa Sacaccio will be taking a leave of absence until February 2023.
TV20s Morning Anchor will return in February
Sheriff’s deputies investigate deadly shooting in Southwest Alachua County
Woman shoots and kills neighbor in Southwest Alachua County
Parents are outraged after two teens accused of sodomizing another boy, is back to school
Parents outraged after two teens accused of sodomizing another boy return to school

Latest News

Police say Leilani Simon has been arrested and charged in the death of her toddler son, Quinton.
Mother of still-missing Georgia toddler arrested, charged with murder
'It's a tragedy': Gainesville city leaders urge FDOT to re-engineer a busy road after an 81-year-old pedestrian is struck
Injuries were reported after a vehicle crashed into a Massachusetts Apple store (NO AUDIO).
SUV slams into Massachusetts Apple store; 1 dead, 16 injured
The 81-year-old man was killed while crossing West University Avenue.
‘It’s a tragedy’: Gainesville city leaders urge FDOT to re-engineer a busy road after an 81-year-old pedestrian is struck
Fans in Gainesville enjoy United States’ return to World Cup