Levy County deputies arrest barricaded man threatening to shoot family member

Ross Marple, Levy County Jail booking photo
Ross Marple, Levy County Jail booking photo
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 1:44 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MORRISTON, Fla. (WCJB) - Levy County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man accused of threatening to shoot a family member at a home in Morriston after hours of negotiating on Friday.

Deputies responded to a home on Southeast 197 Court after a report of gunfire. Deputies say Ross Marple, 30, threatened a family member with a handgun and shot a TV.

When deputies attempted to speak to him, Marple threatened them and barricaded himself in the home.

LCSO deputies say Ross Marple used a handgun to shoot a TV while threatening a family member
LCSO deputies say Ross Marple used a handgun to shoot a TV while threatening a family member

RELATED: Three suspected burglars found inside UF fraternity house

Authorities surrounded the home and blocked access roads for hours as they asked Marple to surrender. He did not comply and the Levy County Tactical Response Unit was called out to assist.

The unit entered the home and took Marple into custody without anyone being hurt.

Marple is charged with aggravated assault with a firearm and assault on a law enforcement officer. He was booked into the Levy County Jail on a $105,000.00 bond.

