Man arrested for stealing from a Walmart, he claims he owns.

Man arrested for stealing from a Walmart that he claims he won in a hostile takeover.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Nov. 20, 2022 at 11:44 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man is in jail after stealing from a multi-billion dollar company that he claims he owns.

According to Gainesville police department reports, that no, not Sam Walton, but 51-year old Steven Francis was caught stealing clothes from the Walmart behind Butler Plaza.

Officers contacted Francis who says he was an owner of the grocery store chain after a “hostile takeover.”

He said he had no remorse for taking the clothes because he owned the store already.

Francis is being held at the Alachua County jail. the total cost of the items taken are estimated to be over 200 dollars.

TRENDING: NCFL’s Catholic Diocese participating in nationwide charity drive

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews work to clean road debris after deadly crash on I-75 in Marion County
Three dead in multi-vehicle crash on I-75 blocking lanes
Van carrying college cross-country team crash
10 patients hospitalized after I-75 crash involving van carrying cross country team
TV20s Lisa Sacaccio will be taking a leave of absence until February 2023.
TV20s Morning Anchor will return in February
Glenn Lamar Carter, 36, goes missing in Alachua County
Fisherman’s body recovered from Newnan’s Lake by authorities
Sheriff’s deputies investigate deadly shooting in Southwest Alachua County
Woman shoots and kills neighbor in Southwest Alachua County

Latest News

Man arrested for stealing from a Walmart, he claims he owns.
Thanksgiving giveaway
Thanksgiving in the park
The Florida volleyball playing Kentucky in a Southeastern Conference match.
Florida volleyball team swept by Kentucky in home finale