Poll: High School Football Play of the Week

Play of the week
Play of the week(WCJB)
By WCJB Staff
Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Last Friday’s high school football action in North Central Florida produced some outstanding highlights. It’s up to you to choose the Play of the Week out of five nominees:

Click here to vote in the poll which closes at 4 p.m. on Thursday. The options are as follows:

  • Columbia’s Rontravion Tolliver runs the opening kickoff back all the way
  • Bradford’s Willie Pollard goes the distance to start the second half
  • Quinton Cutler of Buchholz dashes 64 yards for the TD
  • Union County’s Gavin Jenkins hauls in the tipped pass for the TD
  • Trinity Catholic’s Beau Beard stiff-arms two defenders en route to the end zone

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews work to clean road debris after deadly crash on I-75 in Marion County
Three dead in multi-vehicle crash on I-75 blocking lanes
Van carrying college cross-country team crash
10 patients hospitalized after I-75 crash involving van carrying cross country team
TV20s Lisa Sacaccio will be taking a leave of absence until February 2023.
TV20s Morning Anchor will return in February
Sheriff’s deputies investigate deadly shooting in Southwest Alachua County
Woman shoots and kills neighbor in Southwest Alachua County
Parents are outraged after two teens accused of sodomizing another boy, is back to school
Parents outraged after two teens accused of sodomizing another boy return to school

Latest News

The 81-year-old man was killed while crossing West University Avenue.
‘It’s a tragedy’: Gainesville city leaders urge FDOT to re-engineer a busy road after an 81-year-old pedestrian is struck
Fans in Gainesville enjoy United States’ return to World Cup
It was the first World Cup match for the United States in eight years
Fans in Gainesville enjoy United States’ return to World Cup
Divided appeals court rejects self-defense in Alachua County shooting death