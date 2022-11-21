Poll: High School Football Play of the Week
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Last Friday’s high school football action in North Central Florida produced some outstanding highlights. It’s up to you to choose the Play of the Week out of five nominees:
Click here to vote in the poll which closes at 4 p.m. on Thursday. The options are as follows:
- Columbia’s Rontravion Tolliver runs the opening kickoff back all the way
- Bradford’s Willie Pollard goes the distance to start the second half
- Quinton Cutler of Buchholz dashes 64 yards for the TD
- Union County’s Gavin Jenkins hauls in the tipped pass for the TD
- Trinity Catholic’s Beau Beard stiff-arms two defenders en route to the end zone
