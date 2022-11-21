Poll: High School Football Play of the Week

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Last Friday’s high school football action in North Central Florida produced some outstanding highlights. It’s up to you to choose the Play of the Week out of five nominees:

Click here to vote in the poll which closes at 4 p.m. on Thursday. The options are as follows:

Columbia’s Rontravion Tolliver runs the opening kickoff back all the way

Bradford’s Willie Pollard goes the distance to start the second half

Quinton Cutler of Buchholz dashes 64 yards for the TD

Union County’s Gavin Jenkins hauls in the tipped pass for the TD

Trinity Catholic’s Beau Beard stiff-arms two defenders en route to the end zone

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.