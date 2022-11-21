Starke man wins $1 million just in time for the holidays

Winning scratch-off ticket
Winning scratch-off ticket
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 10:48 AM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
STARKE, Fla. (WCJB) - A family in Starke will be eating well this Thanksgiving after a man won the million-dollar prize on a Florida Lottery scratch-off ticket.

On Monday, Ryan Sodek, 51, of Starke, claimed a $1 million prize from the Billion Dollar Rush Supreme Scratch-Off game. He took the $880,000 lump sum payment.

According to Florida Lottery officials, Sodek bought the winning ticket at the Winn-Dixie, located at 470 West Madison Street in Starke. The store will get a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.

