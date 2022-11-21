Three suspected burglars found inside UF fraternity house

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - University of Florida Police Department officers are investigating after three suspected burglars were found inside a fraternity house at UF.

Officers say on Sunday around 3 a.m., a man entered an on-campus fraternity house and found three unknown men inside the home. The suspected burglars then ran away.

Officers say the suspects were described as white males, 18 to 20 years of age, two of average height and one taller. Two of the suspects were last seen wearing dark-colored hoodies pulled up with purple surgical masks. The third had a grey hoodie pulled up with a dark-colored face covering.

UFPD will be increasing patrols as they continue to investigate the case.

