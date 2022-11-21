University of Florida stream turns green, officials search for leak

By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 5:22 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - University of Florida students noticed something strange about a creek on campus - the water is green. UF officials say the color is a sign of something wrong but is not dangerous.

The stream off of Gale Lemerand Drive next to the physics building is bright green. Officials say the green water indicates there is a chilled water leak.

The green dye is used to track breaks in water lines. The dye was noticed on Saturday and the university is still working to locate and repair the leak.

The color made some students stop to look at the almost neon water.

“I went down and checked it out and maybe it looks like it’s just dye,” UF Student Gabriel Somarriva said. “I think it is just a prank or something but it is worrying to see that. I hope that’s all it is.”

TRENDING: Three suspected burglars found inside UF fraternity house

Chilled Water and Steam Distribution Piping are approximately 50 miles of underground pipe connecting plants to buildings, through an underground network that covers the majority of the campus.

