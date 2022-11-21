The Week Ahead: Your stories to look out for in North Central Florida

By WCJB Staff
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 12:56 AM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The swearing-in ceremony for new Lake City city council members Ricky Jernigan and Chevella Young is set for Monday.

Jernigan fills the District 14 seat left vacant when Chris Greene resigned in September of 2021.

On Tuesday, a thanksgiving truth table will be set up by Student Life for Native American Heritage Month at Santa Fe College.

Thanksgiving Day kicks off with the annual Turkey Trot 5k. This years proceeds will benefit Critter Creek Farm.

On Friday, Black Friday shopping resumes with after the pandemic. How many shoppers will return to local brick and mortar stores? We’ll find out.

