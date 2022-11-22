Blessed Hope Foundation will hold a Thanksgiving food distribution

By WCJB Staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 5:10 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
NEWBERRY, Fla. (WCJB) - The Blessed Hope Foundation has a Thanksgiving food distribution on Tuesday.

It’s located on the American Legion Property just west of Newberry on Newberry Road.

Volunteers will pass out bags containing all the fixin’s for a thanksgiving dinner for four.

They have prepared over 300 bags.

The giveaway will be from 9 a.m. until noon.

