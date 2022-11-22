Blessed Hope Foundation will hold a Thanksgiving food distribution
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 5:10 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
NEWBERRY, Fla. (WCJB) - The Blessed Hope Foundation has a Thanksgiving food distribution on Tuesday.
It’s located on the American Legion Property just west of Newberry on Newberry Road.
Volunteers will pass out bags containing all the fixin’s for a thanksgiving dinner for four.
TRENDING: Trial for Marion County Oath Keeper to be underway
They have prepared over 300 bags.
The giveaway will be from 9 a.m. until noon.
Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.
Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.