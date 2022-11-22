Crash on I-75 in Columbia County left one man dead

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - One person is dead after a crash on I-75 in Columbia County.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers arrived at mile marker 432 around 6:30 p.m. Monday near Lake City south of the I-10 interchange.

An SUV was traveling south on I-75 in the inside lane.

This is when a 33-year-old man from the inside shoulder entered the lane and was hit.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

All lanes were blocked but now all lanes are open.

