Dive team recovers body in Newnan’s Lake after suspected drowning

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Florida Wildlife Commission agents are investigating a drowning in Newnans Lake just a month after a similar tragic incident.

According to the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office, they were called out to the lake around 11:49 a.m. on Tuesday after a boat was found with no one inside.

The sheriff’s office dive team recovered a body at 12:30 p.m. FWC is the lead agency investigating the incident.

In October, deputies found the body of Glenn Lamar Carter, 36 who died in an apparent drowning while fishing in the lake.

