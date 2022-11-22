Dive team recovers body in Newnan’s Lake after suspected drowning

Law enforcement officers investigate death on Newnan's Lake
Law enforcement officers investigate death on Newnan's Lake(WCJB)
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 3:42 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Florida Wildlife Commission agents are investigating a drowning in Newnans Lake just a month after a similar tragic incident.

According to the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office, they were called out to the lake around 11:49 a.m. on Tuesday after a boat was found with no one inside.

The sheriff’s office dive team recovered a body at 12:30 p.m. FWC is the lead agency investigating the incident.

In October, deputies found the body of Glenn Lamar Carter, 36 who died in an apparent drowning while fishing in the lake.

