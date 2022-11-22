Fort McCoy man dead after crash in Marion County
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 4:11 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man is dead after a crash in Marion County on Tuesday morning.
Florida Highway Patrol troopers say the 32-year-old Fort McCoy man was driving north on County Road 315.
South of Northeast 135th Street at about 4 a.m.
Troopers say the man was speeding when he didn’t turn sharp enough.
His vehicle crossed over the southbound lane and off the road.
Then he sideswiped a wooden utility pole and hit a large tree.
Marion County Fire Rescue crews pronounced him dead at the scene.
