Fort McCoy man dead after crash in Marion County

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man is dead after a crash in Marion County on Tuesday morning.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers say the 32-year-old Fort McCoy man was driving north on County Road 315.

South of Northeast 135th Street at about 4 a.m.

Troopers say the man was speeding when he didn’t turn sharp enough.

His vehicle crossed over the southbound lane and off the road.

Then he sideswiped a wooden utility pole and hit a large tree.

Marion County Fire Rescue crews pronounced him dead at the scene.

