Gainesville woman slams door on deputy’s hand while being arrested for burglary

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A woman is accused of attacking a couple and then battering an Alachua County deputy while he tried to arrest her.

Alachua County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested Asia Delaine, 25, Monday night.

Deputies say the victim was at a home on Southwest 45th place on Sunday when Delaine started yelling at the victim and his wife.

The couple walked away from Delaine and got into their car. She threw a bottle at the vehicle and dumped barbecue sauce on it. Delaine then opened the passenger door and started hitting the victim.

Deputies went back to the scene on Monday to arrest Delaine but she tried running away. Deputies grabbed her by her leg but Delaine kicked a door closed on the deputy’s hands and jumped out a second-story window.

Delaine is charged with battery on an officer, resisting officers with violence, and burglary with battery among other charges.

