Homeless Gainesville veterans receive help transitioning to new homes

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The Gainesville Elks Lodge provided previously homeless veterans with supplies they need to move into their new homes.

“It is the least that I can do to give back to these men and women that have sacrificed their lives, their livelihood,” said past Elks Lodge president Dayna Miller.

“It’s a blessing that the people here put this together,” said Army veteran Peter Jones. “I think it’s great for the veterans and I love it.”

Seven veterans were provided with welcome home kits that included items from blankets to cleaning products.

The veterans provided wish lists, and items were purchased through a grant from the elks national foundation.

The donations came from a wide variety of sources.

“Through donations from our members, from walker furniture and from a veteran that passed away who was a member of the VFW whose wishes were that his furniture in his home went to veterans,” said Miller.

Veterans are provided housing through the Department of Housing and Urban Development’s Veterans Affairs Supportive Housing Program.

They were able to pick up free goods for their home as well as furniture.

“Trying to get guys off the streets, help them with their mental health, give them resources just to make sure they’re taken care of,” said social worker Drew Hemingway.

Jones said he nearly left the program, but stuck through and feels rewarded.

“I like this program and I wish it continues because veterans are struggling and it’s good that somebody cares,” said Jones.

