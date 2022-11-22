Intersection blocked in Gainesville as crews clean oil spill from serious crash

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Traffic was delayed at a busy intersection in Northwest Gainesville after two vehicles crashed sending one person to the hospital.

Gainesville Police Department Officers say two vehicles crashed into each other at the intersection of Northwest 39th Avenue and 43rd Street around 10:15 a.m.

One person was taken to the hospital. The condition of the patient is unknown at the time of publishing.

Officers directed traffic while tow trucks moved the vehicles and while Hazmat teams cleaned up the spilled oil and fuel off the roadway.

