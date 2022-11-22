Intersection blocked in Gainesville as crews clean oil spill from serious crash

Two vehicles crash at the intersection of NW 43rd St. and NW 39th Ave in Gainesville(WCJB)
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 11:28 AM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Traffic was delayed at a busy intersection in Northwest Gainesville after two vehicles crashed sending one person to the hospital.

Gainesville Police Department Officers say two vehicles crashed into each other at the intersection of Northwest 39th Avenue and 43rd Street around 10:15 a.m.

One person was taken to the hospital. The condition of the patient is unknown at the time of publishing.

TRENDING: Oregon Tech Cross Country team arrives home after crash on I-75 in Micanopy that injured 10 people

Officers directed traffic while tow trucks moved the vehicles and while Hazmat teams cleaned up the spilled oil and fuel off the roadway.

