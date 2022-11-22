Lake City City Council returns to five members after swearing-in ceremony

By Jordyn Markhoff
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 11:48 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - The Lake City City Council is finally vacancy-free after gaining two new members today.

The swearing in ceremony formally welcomed Ricky Jernigan and Chevella Young.

“We’ve had a lot of 2-2 votes last year which hindered us in several areas, trying to get a new manager and replace the missing council member,” said Mayor Stephen Witt, City of Lake City.

For more than a year, the city council has operated with only four members. That’s because District 14 council member Chris Greene resigned, and the spot never got filled. Now, Ricky Jernigan sits in that seat.

While discussing an agenda item regarding the police union receiving more money from the city, Jernigan refrained from voting.

“When I have to make a decision I want to make a sound decision I don’t want to just make a quick decision,” he said.

Jernigan said after his first meeting, he now knows how to better prepare for future meetings.

Young was also sworn in, replacing Eugene Jefferson in the District 10 seat.

“Today during the swearing-in reality kicked in,” said Young.

She felt similarly to Jernigan when it came to voting.

“I did prepare you know looking at the agenda, but it’s not like sitting actually at the meeting,” she said.

During the meeting, city council members unanimously approved $250,000 of American Rescue Plan funds to go towards senior housing aid.

It’s meant to help the elderly make necessary repairs to their homes.

Both Jernigan and Young said they’re eager to get to work for the residents of Lake City.

