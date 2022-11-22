Levy County missing woman search upgraded to ‘Purple Alert’

Photo of Cheryl Knop released by Levy County Sheriff's Office in their missing person search
Photo of Cheryl Knop released by Levy County Sheriff's Office in their missing person search(LCSO)
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 9:35 AM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
WILLISTON, Fla. (WCJB) - A Purple Alert has been issued in the search for a missing woman from Levy County as sheriff’s office officials become increasingly concerned for her safety.

According to the sheriff’s office, Cheryl Knop, 62, left her home on Northeast 133 Avenue in Williston around 1 a.m. on Monday. She left behind all her personal belongings. Deputies say she has been without her medication since Sunday.

A Purple Alert has been issued. The alert is used to aid in the search for missing adults suffering from a mental or cognitive disability that is not Alzheimer’s disease or a dementia-related disorder.

Knop was last seen wearing black pants, black shoes, a dark blue shirt, and a dark blue jacket. Deputies say she has extremely long dark brown hair which could be in a ponytail. She is approximately 5′-2″ tall and approximately 165 lbs and has blue eyes.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 352-486-5111 select option 1.

