Marion County Public Schools announced a new literacy program

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Public School officials announced a new literacy program for the district.

The launching literacy program will give resources like worksheets and activities to community partners to help elementary students.

One partnership is with the Mojo Grill and Catering, who will provide literacy focused menus with problems and puzzles.

