New members of Florida legislature sworn in

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (NSF) - The Florida Legislature met in an organization session Tuesday.

In the session, new members were sworn in.

North Central Florida representative Chuck Clemons of Newberry was sworn in as Speaker Pro Tempore for the next two years.

Republican Paul Renner was sworn in as the next Speaker of the House.

Legislative committees will begin meeting the week of December 12, with the opening day of next year’s session set for March 7.

Lawmakers are also expected to return to the capitol next month for a special session dealing with homeowners’ insurance and the aftermath from Hurricane Ian.

