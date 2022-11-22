New members of Florida legislature sworn in

North Central Florida representative Chuck Clemons of Newberry was sworn in as Speaker Pro Tempore for the next two years.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 5:45 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (NSF) - The Florida Legislature met in an organization session Tuesday.

In the session, new members were sworn in.

North Central Florida representative Chuck Clemons of Newberry was sworn in as Speaker Pro Tempore for the next two years.

Republican Paul Renner was sworn in as the next Speaker of the House.

Legislative committees will begin meeting the week of December 12, with the opening day of next year’s session set for March 7.

Lawmakers are also expected to return to the capitol next month for a special session dealing with homeowners’ insurance and the aftermath from Hurricane Ian.

TRENDING STORY: Oregon Tech Cross Country team arrives home after crash on I-75 in Micanopy that injured 10 people

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews work to clean road debris after deadly crash on I-75 in Marion County
Three dead in multi-vehicle crash on I-75 blocking lanes
Van carrying college cross-country team crash
10 patients hospitalized after I-75 crash involving van carrying cross country team
Parents are outraged after two teens accused of sodomizing another boy, is back to school
Parents outraged after two teens accused of sodomizing another boy return to school
TV20s Lisa Sacaccio will be taking a leave of absence until February 2023.
TV20s Morning Anchor will return in February
Sheriff’s deputies investigate deadly shooting in Southwest Alachua County
Woman shoots and kills neighbor in Southwest Alachua County

Latest News

Law enforcement officers investigate death on Newnan's Lake
Dive team recovers body in Newnan’s Lake after suspected drowning
Two teen boys arrested on sexual assaults charges for sodomizing another boy
The Gainesville Elks Lodge provided furniture and other household items
Homeless Gainesville veterans receive help transitioning to new homes
New members of Florida legislature sworn in