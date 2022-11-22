North FL Hospital official says flu and RSV cases spike as COVID-19 precautions relax

By Jordyn Markhoff
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 6:55 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - It’s that time of year when flu season kicks into gear, but this year health experts are urging people to keep an eye out for more than just the flu and COVID-19.

“We do expect increased hospitalizations because of the flu. I think we’re already seeing that... and in RSV, which is a virus that’s been around for a while now,” said Sean Benoit, Chief Medical Officer, North Florida Hospital.

According to the Florida Department of Health, RSV season began in September in North Central Florida. Benoit said it’s impacting more people this year than it has over the last two years.

“Maybe we’ll take a flu shot, wear a face mask, do anything we can,” said Lena Lane, parent.

The last two flu seasons overlapped with the COVID-19 pandemic, at a time where cases were more prevalent.

“A lot of people wore masks last year for COVID, and masks are one of the best way to prevent the spread of infections. So many people did not get the flu,” said Benoit.

He said with COVID-19 mitigation efforts, like masking and social distancing, now more relaxed, flu and RSV cases are spiking.

Earlier this month, FDOH officials released this statement, saying they are monitoring an above average number of RSV cases. However, the website does not specify what that number is.

Benoit said it’s not unusual for people who are immunocompromised to get a combination of respiratory viruses.

“I have a four year old little granddaughter who has Down Syndrome so we’re already real careful to make sure her heart and lungs are healthy,” said Terry Westing, grandparent. “We would really feel bad if she were sick because it would be something we’d have to watch and avoid hospitalization.”

Symptoms of RSV may include wheezing and shallow breathing, among others, according to FDOH.

Benoit said wearing a mask and social distancing mitigates not only COVID-19, but many other respiratory viruses.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews work to clean road debris after deadly crash on I-75 in Marion County
Three dead in multi-vehicle crash on I-75 blocking lanes
Van carrying college cross-country team crash
10 patients hospitalized after I-75 crash involving van carrying cross country team
Parents are outraged after two teens accused of sodomizing another boy, is back to school
Parents outraged after two teens accused of sodomizing another boy return to school
TV20s Lisa Sacaccio will be taking a leave of absence until February 2023.
TV20s Morning Anchor will return in February
Sheriff’s deputies investigate deadly shooting in Southwest Alachua County
Woman shoots and kills neighbor in Southwest Alachua County

Latest News

North FL Hospital official says flu and RSV cases spike as COVID-19 precautions relax
North FL Hospital official says flu and RSV cases spike as COVID-19 precautions relax
Homeless Gainesville veterans receive help transitioning to new homes
Law enforcement officers investigate death on Newnan's Lake
Dive team recovers body in Newnan’s Lake after suspected drowning
Two teen boys arrested on sexual assaults charges for sodomizing another boy