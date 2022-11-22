Ocala Police are searching for a thief that stole a lawnmower worth about $15,000
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 1:34 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Ocala Police officers are trying to find a lawnmower thief.
Officers say a Scag Turf Tiger model riding mower, worth about $15,000, was stolen from a business last month.
Investigators want to talk to anyone who recently bought a lawnmower like this one or knows someone who did.
