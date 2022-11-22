Ocala Police are searching for a thief that stole a lawnmower worth about $15,000

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Ocala Police officers are trying to find a lawnmower thief.

Officers say a Scag Turf Tiger model riding mower, worth about $15,000, was stolen from a business last month.

Investigators want to talk to anyone who recently bought a lawnmower like this one or knows someone who did.

