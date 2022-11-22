Oregon Tech Cross Country team arrives home after crash on I-75 in Micanopy that injured 10 people

The team arrived back home on Monday after the crash injuring 10 people last Friday.
The team arrived back home on Monday after the crash injuring 10 people last Friday.
By Taylor Simpson
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 9:52 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MICANOPY, Fla. (WCJB) - The accident happened last Friday on I-75 near the Micanopy exit.

It involved a semi-truck, two passenger vehicles, and the Oregon Tech Cross Country team van after they finished at the NAIA National Championship in Tallahassee.

“My first thought was to get them out of the van to get them to a safe spot and try to access the scene as best we could and try to make sure that everybody was functioning basically,” said coach Mike Anderson.

Ten people were hurt during the crash with at least one person reportedly being critically injured. Both sides of the interstate were blocked as a helicopter landed to take a patient to the hospital.

“It’s pretty miraculous that everybody was able to actually walk out of that. By the end of the night we were all walking out of the hospital ok,” said Anderson.

The cross country team has since landed back in Portland, Oregon, and took a nearly five-hour drive back to campus where the athletic director John Van Dyke said student-athletes and staff were there to welcome them.

“I had people reaching out to me from all across the country wishing us the best and praying for us. One NAIA school offered their vans to us if needed help to get to the airport.”

Anderson said although the team has been through a terrible situation he is hoping this will bring them together even more than before.

