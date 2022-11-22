Santa Fe College will hold a Thanksgiving truth tabling

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Santa Fe College is continuing to celebrate Native American Heritage Month.

There will be a Thanksgiving truth tabling at Lawrence W. Tyree Library Courtyard on Tuesday.

It is located at 3000 NW 83rd St in Gainesville.

The event will start at 10:30 a.m. and run until 1 p.m.

