Santa Fe College will hold a Thanksgiving truth tabling

Santa Fe College is continuing to celebrate Native American Heritage Month.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 5:18 AM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
There will be a Thanksgiving truth tabling at Lawrence W. Tyree Library Courtyard on Tuesday.

There will be a Thanksgiving truth tabling at Lawrence W. Tyree Library Courtyard on Tuesday.

It is located at 3000 NW 83rd St in Gainesville.

The event will start at 10:30 a.m. and run until 1 p.m.

