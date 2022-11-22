Trial for Marion County Oath Keeper to be underway

Closing arguments wrapped up today, and the jury is set to begin deliberating tomorrow morning.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 12:10 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

WASHINGTON, D.C.. (WCJB) - Jury deliberations are set to be underway in the trial of Marion County Oath Keeper, Kelly Meggs, and four other members of the militia group.

Prosecutors say the defendants discussed using violence to overturn the results of the 2020 election.

Meggs didn’t testify during the seven-week trial in Washington, D.C.

Closing arguments wrapped up Monday, and the jury is set to begin deliberating Tuesday morning.

During final arguments, defense attorneys questioned prosecutors’ lack of evidence that the Oath Keepers had an explicit plan to attack the capitol.

TRENDING STORY: Divided appeals court rejects self-defense in Alachua County shooting death

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews work to clean road debris after deadly crash on I-75 in Marion County
Three dead in multi-vehicle crash on I-75 blocking lanes
Van carrying college cross-country team crash
10 patients hospitalized after I-75 crash involving van carrying cross country team
TV20s Lisa Sacaccio will be taking a leave of absence until February 2023.
TV20s Morning Anchor will return in February
Glenn Lamar Carter, 36, goes missing in Alachua County
Fisherman’s body recovered from Newnan’s Lake by authorities
Sheriff’s deputies investigate deadly shooting in Southwest Alachua County
Woman shoots and kills neighbor in Southwest Alachua County

Latest News

University of Florida opens a new midwifery practice
Marion County Public Schools announced a new literacy program
Ocala Police are searching for a thief that stole a lawnmower worth about $15,000
Truck flips over in Bradford County crash
Truck flips over in Bradford County crash