Trial for Marion County Oath Keeper to be underway

WASHINGTON, D.C.. (WCJB) - Jury deliberations are set to be underway in the trial of Marion County Oath Keeper, Kelly Meggs, and four other members of the militia group.

Prosecutors say the defendants discussed using violence to overturn the results of the 2020 election.

Meggs didn’t testify during the seven-week trial in Washington, D.C.

Closing arguments wrapped up Monday, and the jury is set to begin deliberating Tuesday morning.

During final arguments, defense attorneys questioned prosecutors’ lack of evidence that the Oath Keepers had an explicit plan to attack the capitol.

