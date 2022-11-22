Truck flips over in Bradford County crash

Crews were able to get one person out of the vehicle, and he was taken to the hospital.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 12:11 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
STARKE, Fla. (WCJB) - Bradford County Fire Rescue crews responded to a crash that involved a flipped over truck.

The crash happened near the intersection of SW 101st Avenue and SW 158th Street near the Brandon Cemetery.

Bradford County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating the cause of the crash.

