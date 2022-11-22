Truck flips over in Bradford County crash

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

STARKE, Fla. (WCJB) - Bradford County Fire Rescue crews responded to a crash that involved a flipped over truck.

The crash happened near the intersection of SW 101st Avenue and SW 158th Street near the Brandon Cemetery.

Crews were able to get one person out of the vehicle, and he was taken to the hospital.

Bradford County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating the cause of the crash.

TRENDING STORY: Oregon Tech Cross Country team arrives home after crash on I-75 in Micanopy that injured 10 people

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.