Two teen boys arrested on sexual assaults charges for sodomizing another boy

DUNNELLON, Fla. (WCJB) - Two Williston High School students are facing charges from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office following a weeks-long investigation into the sexual assault of another teen boy.

According to the arrest report, Ty Dean, 14, and Caidyn Williams, 15, are charged with sexual assault after an incident at Rainbow River in Dunnellon on Oct. 28.

The day after the incident, the victim’s parent reported to the Department of Children and Families that Dean and Williams held him down and anally penetrated him with a curtain rod. Following the battery, the victim was taken to an emergency room for pain and bleeding in his rectum.

All of the individuals involved attend Williston Middle High School. It was investigated by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office because the incident occurred at a home on Rainbow River in Marion County.

MCSO detectives searched the home where the incident occurred and found a metal curtain rod matching the description given by the victim. They also found blood spots on the mattress where the victim says he was held down.

When questioned by detectives, Dean claimed the assault happened by accident.

Williams was arrested in Marion County after he turned himself in at the MCSO front lobby. Dean was arrested by Levy County Sheriff’s Office on the Marion County warrant.

