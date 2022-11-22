UF women’s basketball team handles Furman, 77-50 behind Alberte Rimdal’s career night

Sophomore guard made four three-pointers in reaching double figures for the first time this season
Florida guard Alberte Rimdal (5) advances the ball during the first half of an NCAA basketball...
Florida guard Alberte Rimdal (5) advances the ball during the first half of an NCAA basketball game against Florida A&M on Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough)(Gary McCullough | AP)
By Kevin Wells
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 9:49 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Sophomore guard Alberte Rimdal scored a career-high 19 points while Leilani Correa added 17 as the Florida women’s basketball team improved to 4-1 with a 77-50 rout of Furman on Monday night at the O’Connell Center. The Gators were a force at both ends of the floor, forcing 24 turnovers and blocking eight shots.

Rimdal made four of eight shots from outside the three-point arc in her first performance in double figures ths season. Nina Rickards (15 points) and Ra Shaya Kyle (12) gave Florida four players with at least 10 points for the fifth time in as many games. Kyle led the Gators with seven rebounds.

Florida will be busy during the Thanksgiving holiday. The Gators play twice in the St. Pete Showcase, facing Green Bay on Thursday and Houston on Saturday.

